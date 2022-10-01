Video shows whale being freed from fishing net off San Diego

A video released by SeaWorld San Deigo has shown a dramatic rescue that took place today after a whale was found tangled in fishing ropes off San Deigo.

A boater off the coast of the Californian city reported the entangled humpback whale this past weekend.

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) entanglement response team was able to find the whale and corroborate the report on Monday.

Once the whale was located, a team made up of NOAA personnel and SeaWorld San Diego Rescue workers were able to approach it via an inflatable boat.

The team used a knife at the end of a long carbon fibre pole to make a single cut that resulted in all the gear coming off the whale.

According to SeaWorld San Diego, "preliminary analysis of the entangling gear suggests that it may have come from Oregon."

The whale was released unharmed.