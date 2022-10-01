New Zealander in Bali could face the death penalty - report

A New Zealander accused of possessing drugs in Bali could be imprisoned or even receive the death penalty if he is found guilty.

A file image of Denpasar, the capital of Bali province in Indonesia. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The news site Coconuts Bali reported a package posted to the man in Denpasar city allegedly contained cocaine, MDMA and methamphetamine.

Citing the report, the New Zealand Herald said the 42-year-old had been living in Bali for six months.

The Bali chapter of Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency reportedly suspected the man belonged to a local drug trafficking ring, the leader of which was arrested in July.

