Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding overnight after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.

Boats lie scattered amidst mobile homes after the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on Charleston's downtown peninsula were already under water by midday local time. Streets in the 350-year-old city were largely empty. Ian's anticipated landfall just up the South Carolina coast was expected to coincide with high tide, which would make flooding worse.

Ian left a broad swath of destruction after it came ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the US. The storm flooded areas on both of Florida's coasts, tore homes from their slabs, demolished beachfront businesses and left more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the US — a number that was almost certain to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people.

CNN are reporting at least 42 deaths related to Hurricane Ian.

With winds holding at 140km/h, the National Hurricane Center's update at 11am Friday local time (4am Saturday NZT) placed Ian about 95km southeast of Charleston.

The center's hurricane warning stretched from the Savannah River to Cape Fear. The forecast predicted a storm surge of up to 2.1 metres into some Carolina coastal areas, and rainfall of up to 20 centimetres.

In Florida, rescue crews piloted boats and waded through riverine streets to save thousands of people trapped amid flooded homes and buildings shattered by Hurricane Ian.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that rescue crews had gone door-to-door to over 3000 homes in the hardest-hit areas.

Family members work together to repair a home after a tree branch fell, damaging the roof, in Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

"There's really been a Herculean effort," he said during a news conference in Tallahassee.

Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, according to a study prepared immediately after the storm, said its co-author, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab climate scientist Michael Wehner.

Among those killed were an 80-year-old woman and 94-year-old man who relied on oxygen machines that stopped working amid power outages, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said. In New Smyrna Beach, a 67-year-old man who was waiting to be rescued died after falling into rising water inside his home, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

At least three people were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there earlier in the week.

In the Fort Myers area, businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris. Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats. Fires smouldered on lots where houses once stood.

Damaged homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

"I don't know how anyone could have survived in there," William Goodison said amid the wreckage of a mobile home park in Fort Myers Beach where he'd lived for 11 years. Goodison said he was alive only because he rode out the storm at his son's house inland.

The hurricane tore through the park of about 60 homes, leaving many destroyed or mangled beyond repair, including Goodison's single-wide home. Wading through waist-deep water, Goodison and his son wheeled two trash cans containing what little he could salvage — a portable air conditioner, some tools and a baseball bat.

The road into Fort Myers was littered with broken trees, boat trailers and other debris. Cars were abandoned in the road, having stalled when the storm surge flooded their engines.

Emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach stranded people. Many in the hardest-hit areas were unable to call for help because of electrical and cellular outages.

Tom Nugyn carries belongings from his flooded home after Hurricane Ian by the area in Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6300 people live.

National Guard troops were being positioned in South Carolina to help with the aftermath, including any water rescues. And in Washington, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state, a needed step to speed federal assist for recovery once Ian passes.

In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper urged residents to prepare for torrents of rain, high winds and potential power outages.