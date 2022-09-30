Weed killer detected in Australian's urine

Source: AAP

One in 12 Australians have low levels of the world's most common herbicide chemical in their system, new research indicates.

Weed killer.

Weed killer. (Source: istock.com)

The Australian-first study found 8% of urine samples from more than 1800 Australians contained the weed killer glyphosate, yet the researchers say people shouldn't be concerned by the levels.

"The levels that were detected were quite low and the prevalence in the general population is also quite low in Australia," Sarit Kaserzon from the University of Queensland told AAP.

The scientists had been concerned that people would be exposed to the chemical due to food and drinking water sprayed by the herbicide.

Dr Kaserzon said there is currently limited evidence around how glyphosate affects human health, but it was still "great news" that the exposure is not as high as anticipated.

It was a different outcome for farmers using the herbicide.

The researchers teamed up with New Zealand's Massey University to compare the levels with 27 farmers who work with glyphosate in that country.

They found all but one of the farmers had high levels of glyphosate in their system immediately after spraying the herbicide.

"This indicates a strong link with occupational exposure for frequent users," Kaserzon said.

Lead author Garth Campbell from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences said it serves as a warning to those using the herbicide for work.

"We recommend if you're occupationally exposed to be using appropriate PPE, so gloves, goggles, masks and everything like that," Campbell said.

"There are many ways to reduce exposure to the chemicals we use in the home and garden every day."

The scientists found levels in most of the New Zealand farmers were higher than reported levels in South America, Europe and even in North America.

A recent report by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States found more than 80 per cent of urine samples drawn from 2310 American children and adults had traces of glyphosate.

WorldAustraliaHealthScience

Popular Stories

1

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

2

Julian Savea suggested in bold selection calls for All Blacks XV

3

Family release photo of woman killed in Rotorua car-to-car shooting

4

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

5

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Latest Stories

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Pike River: Police to drill 10 new boreholes as part of investigation

Local councils criticised as pale, male and stale at hui

Weed killer detected in Australian's urine

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Related Stories

Australia's Covid isolation rules scrapped

Koalas at risk of extinction, experts warn

Aussie man with distinctive 'beast' facial tattoo wanted by police

Opinion: It’s time for Optus to cough up the cash for NZ victims