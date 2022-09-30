Video shows devastation left by Hurricane Ian in part of Florida

Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area.

Catastrophic flooding was threatened around the state as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States crossed the peninsula.

Ian's tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 665 km, drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Hurricane Ian crushed his county, making roads and bridges impassable, stranding thousands in the county where Ian made landfall just north of Fort Myers.

CNN are reporting at least 15 people have died due to the hurricane.

US President Joe Biden earlier said he fears there will be a "substantial loss of life".