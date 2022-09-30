Video shows devastation left by Hurricane Ian in part of Florida

Source: Associated Press

Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area.

Catastrophic flooding was threatened around the state as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States crossed the peninsula.

Ian's tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 665 km, drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Hurricane Ian crushed his county, making roads and bridges impassable, stranding thousands in the county where Ian made landfall just north of Fort Myers.

Read More

CNN are reporting at least 15 people have died due to the hurricane.

US President Joe Biden earlier said he fears there will be a "substantial loss of life".

WorldNatural DisastersNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

2

Julian Savea suggested in bold selection calls for All Blacks XV

3

Family release photo of woman killed in Rotorua car-to-car shooting

4

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

5

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Latest Stories

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Pike River: Police to drill 10 new boreholes as part of investigation

Local councils criticised as pale, male and stale at hui

Weed killer detected in Australian's urine

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Related Stories

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

Abducted US heiress died of gunshot wound to head

Biden's Pacific strategy heralds new engagement in region