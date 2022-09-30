Blast at Kabul education centre kills 19 - official

Source: Associated Press

A suicide bombing struck an education centre in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital today, killing 19 people and wounding 27, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief said.

A shocked Taliban fighter stands guard at the explosion site, near a mosque, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A shocked Taliban fighter stands guard at the explosion site, near a mosque, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Source: Associated Press)

The explosion inside the centre in the Dashti Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul took place in the morning hours, said the spokesman, Khalid Zadran. He did not have further details in the immediate aftermath of the bombing.

The bombing was the latest in a steady stream of violence since the Taliban seized power. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the area, which is populated mostly by members of Afghanistan's minority Shiite community.

The Islamic State group — the chief rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 — has in the past targeted the Hazara community, including in Dashti Barchi.

“Our teams have dispatched at the site of the blast to find out more details,” Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said earlier.

WorldMiddle East

Popular Stories

1

Ardern makes surprise appearance as model at World of Wearable Art

2

New Zealander in Bali could face the death penalty - report

3

OIA shows Amazon and Prime Minister were in direct talks

4

Gemma and Richie McCaw expecting third child together

5

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

Latest Stories

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward sea

St John launch 'Shocktober' heart attack intervention trainings

After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships

Ardern makes surprise appearance as model at World of Wearable Art

Watch: Michael Hill Albany thieves flee scene of daylight robbery

Related Stories

90 detained after attempt to enter Iran Embassy in Norway

Iran summons UK envoy amid anti-government protests

77 dead following migrant boat sinking - Syrian official

Pro-government rallies held in Iran amid mass protests