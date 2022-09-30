Shania Twain details 'touch-and-go' Covid battle

Source: Bang Showbiz

Shania Twain had a "touch-and-go" experience with Covid-19.

Shania Twain. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 57-year-old singer has reflected on her Covid experience on her new track What You Gonna Do With That Air?

Discussing the inspiration behind the song, she shared: "It's about the anxiety of running out of air.

"I had a very bad bout with Covid, with Covid pneumonia, and it was very touch-and-go. I was feeling like, oh my God, I just have to breathe."

Shania is one of the best-selling artists in country music history.

But the chart-topping star is still hugely ambitious and Shania revealed that she would love to perform at the Super Bowl one day.

Asked about her long-term ambitions, Shania told the BBC: "The Super Bowl would be a great one. That's a good target. I just need to think about which songs."

