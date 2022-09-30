Russia to annex 4 occupied regions of Ukraine on Saturday

Russia confirmed it will formally annex occupied regions of Ukraine Friday afternoon (Saturday NZT). The announcement came after Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” supposedly voted in support of living under Moscow’s rule, mandates that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged.

A man casts his ballot during a referendum in Russian-occupied Luhansk. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony in the Kremlin when four regions of Ukraine will be officially folded into Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said the pro-Moscow administrators of the regions will sign treaties to join Russia during the ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall.

The official annexation was widely expected after Moscow claimed occupied residents overwhelming supported their areas formally joining Russia, once votes wrapped up on Tuesday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday joined other Western officials in denouncing the votes as a sham.

“This is the opposite of free and fair elections,” she said at a conference in Berlin.

Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to collect ballots during five days of voting.

Moscow-installed administrations in the four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine claimed Tuesday night that 93% of the ballots cast in the Zaporizhzhia region supported annexation, as did 87% in the Kherson region, 98% in the Luhansk region and 99% in Donetsk.

The suspiciously high margins in favour were characterized as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership after embarrassing military losses in Ukraine.

Ukraine has dismissed the referendums, saying it has the right to retake the territories, a position supported by Washington.

The Kremlin has been unmoved by the criticism. After a counteroffensive by Ukraine this month dealt Moscow’s forces heavy battlefield setbacks, Russia warned it could resort to nuclear weapons and said it would call up 300,000 reservists to join the fight.

However, the Russian mobilisation efforts so far have been chaotic, according to a Washington-based think-tank and British intelligence, with authorities struggling to prevent tens of thousands of fighting-age men from leaving the country.

Cars queuing to cross the Russian border into Kazakhstan. (Source: Associated Press)

A British intelligence report claimed the number of Russian military-age men fleeing the country likely exceeds the number Moscow used to invade Ukraine in February.

“The better off and well educated are overrepresented amongst those attempting to leave Russia,” the report said.

“When combined with those reservists who are being mobilised, the domestic economic impact of reduced availability of labour and the acceleration of ‘brain drain’ is likely to become increasingly significant.”

Kilometre-long lines formed at some borders with Moscow reportedly setting up draft offices to intercept some of those trying to leave.

The partial mobilisation has also triggered protests and scattered violence in some Russian areas.