Rugby great Fiao'o Fa'amausili to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Former Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili will be inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame at a special ceremony during the World Cup in November.

Fiao'o Faamausili lifting the women's Rugby World Cup in 2017. (Source: Photosport)

Regarded as the one of the most formidable hookers in the game, Fa'amausili played in five Rugby World Cups winning four of them - the last as captain at the 2017 edition in Ireland.

She is the youngest of the six inductees and the only New Zealander.

Fellow inductees, Deborah Griffin, Sue Dorrington, Alice Cooper and Mary Forsyth represented England and were the driving force behind the inaugural women's Rugby World Cup in Wales in 1991.

Griffin became one of the first female representatives on World Rugby's Council in 2018.

Kathy Flores, who passed away last October, was a gifted player and coach having been part of the USA team that won the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1991 and later coached the team to two tournaments.

"It will be particularly special this year to honour those who have made an enormous contribution to the growth of the women's game as pioneers and inspirers," said the World Rugby chairman and Hall of Fame inductee Sir Bill Beaumont.

"From those who challenged the establishment to launch the first women's Rugby World Cup, to Kathy Flores, a pioneering driving force behind the growth of the women's game in the USA, and a five-time Rugby World Cup participant, world champion and game legend Fiao'o Fa'amausili.

Fiao'o Faamausili makes a run for Auckland. (Source: Photosport)

"All have made a significant contribution to the history of our sport and, it is with their pioneering spirit that we will accelerate the profile, growth and impact of women in rugby world-wide."

Always leading by example, Fa'amausili was a massive driver of the level of professionalism and dedication that enabled the Black Ferns to dominate for much of her time in the black jersey, which came to an end in November 2018 when she made a try-scoring farewell against France.

In the year of her retirement from test rugby, Fa'amausili was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit and also nominated for the World Rugby Women's 15s Player of Year accolade for the second time in three years.

Throughout her 16-year Test career, Fa'amausili served as a police detective in the Auckland district of Counties Manukau, while also representing the province on the rugby field no fewer than 106 times.

During her time with Auckland, she won an incredible 15 domestic titles.

Fa'amausili was selected as hooker in the World Rugby Women's 15s Team of the Decade in December 2020 and a year later was elected president of Auckland Rugby, the first woman to hold the position in the union's history.

