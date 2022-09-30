Denmark's Queen Margrethe removes grandchildren's royal titles

Source: Bang Showbiz

Queen Margrethe of Denmark insisted removing her grandchildren's royal titles will be "good" for them.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 82-year-old monarch has announced Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and 10-year-old Athena - the children of her second son, Prince Joachim - will no longer be known as Prince or Princess and will lose their His/Her Highness titles and instead will be known as His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat from January 1, 2023, though they will retain their places as seventh to tenth in the line of succession.

The queen said: "It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future. That is the reason."

Asked if the move was "for her grandchildren's sake", she added: "Yes, of course."

The queen insisted she "hadn't seen" any suggestions the quartet felt "ostracised", despite reports.

She said: "Well, you have to see how you... I haven't seen it myself, I must say."

Following the announcement yesterday, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg - Joachim's first wife and the mother of his eldest two sons - said she and her sons were "saddened and in shock".

She said in a statement: "We are all confused by the decision. We are saddened and in shock.

"This comes like a bolt from the blue. The children feel ostracised. They cannot understand why their identity is being taken away from them."

When the decision was announced, it was explained Margrethe wanted her grandchildren to be more free to "shape their own life" away from the restrictions of the royal family.

The palace said in a statement: "With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves."

Joachim has his younger children with second wife Princess Marie.

The decision does not apply to the four children of Crown Prince Frederick and his wife Crown Princess Mary, as Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine will continue to be part of the royal house.

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

2

Julian Savea suggested in bold selection calls for All Blacks XV

3

Family release photo of woman killed in Rotorua car-to-car shooting

4

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

5

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Latest Stories

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Pike River: Police to drill 10 new boreholes as part of investigation

Local councils criticised as pale, male and stale at hui

Weed killer detected in Australian's urine

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Related Stories

NATO believes Baltic Sea gas pipeline leaks were sabotage

Putin says mistakes made in Russia's mobilisation for Ukraine war

Coin portrait of King Charles III unveiled

90 detained after attempt to enter Iran Embassy in Norway