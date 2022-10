A man died this evening after he was found with serious injuries in Henderson.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said in a statement they were alerted to the discovery on The Concourse just before 8pm.

Anyone with information that may help police investigators is asked to contact police by phoning 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, referencing event number P052089111.

Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning 0800 555 111.

The road is closed off and diversions are in place.