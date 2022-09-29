White House struggles to explain Biden gaffe over dead congresswoman

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Joe Biden had late Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski at "top of mind," after he appeared to look for her at an event in Washington today.

Jean-Pierre was repeatedly asked by reporters to explain the president's comments during Thursday's White House briefing.

Video of the tense exchange can be viewed above.

Police say a staffer for Republican US Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people.

Data showed the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, who was Walorski's district director, was going 77 mph at the time of the crash.

Also killed were Walorski's communications director Emma Thomson and Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, who was driving the other vehicle.