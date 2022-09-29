Whangārei boy who died in tree fall tragedy 'incredibly happy'

A 10-year-old boy who died after he fell from a tree on the weekend will be farewelled at a funeral in Whangārei today.

Declan Halford. (Source: Givealittle)

By Sam Olley for RNZ

Declan Halford was playing at his parents' property in Wheki Valley on Saturday afternoon when the accident happened.

He had five siblings and another due to be born.

Family friend Nicola van Lune said Declan was "an incredibly happy, outdoorsy, bubbly kind of kid - you'd always hear him laughing".

"Generally his favourite place was outside, adventuring, or playing with animals - chickens and bunnies. And he had a skink at one point. So just getting out there and getting amongst it, he wasn't really an inside kind of kid."

Van Lune said she would hold on to fond memories of Declan, including having dinner at the Halford's home with all the children.

"And Declan chasing my daughter around with his blue-tongue lizard. And just hearing her squeal and then laugh and squeal, and then laugh."

She has helped raise more than $20,000 through Givealittle to help cover funeral costs and to help Declan's parents take time off work to grieve.

"Clearly, everyone's pretty devastated. And there's a lot of shock. It's not something that you obviously can prepare for.

"But you know, the thing that the family have taken quite a lot of comfort from is the fact that Declan loved God. He had a relationship with God."

Community generosity to support the Halford's was "outstanding", she said.

There had also been a meal train, on top of the Givealittle donations, providing food for the Halfords, so they would not have to cook dinners for weeks.

Van Lune said Declan was "100 percent doing what made Declan, Declan" before he was fatally injured.

"He was climbing, he was adventuring. It was just one of those completely freak things. And look it could happen to anyone. I can't think of any 10-year-old boy that doesn't climb trees."

Police confirmed they were called to the scene just after 2pm on 24 September.

