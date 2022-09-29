Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with 241km/h winds

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the US, swamping city streets with water and smashing trees along the coast.

The hurricane's centre struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. The massive storm was expected to trigger flooding across a wide area of Florida as it crawls northeastward across the peninsula.

Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane came ashore about 56km to the south. He called it "terrifying".

"I literally couldn't stand against the wind," Pritchett wrote in a text message shortly after landfall. "Rain shooting like needles. My street is a river. Limbs and trees down. And the worst is yet to come."

The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 241km/h winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf of Mexico.

About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit. Though expected to weaken as it marched inland at about 14km/h, Ian's hurricane force winds were likely to be felt well into central Florida.

"This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, stressing that people in Ian’s path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.

Off the coast on Sanibel Island, just south of where Ian made landfall, traffic cameras hours earlier showed swirling water that flooded streets and was halfway up mailbox posts. Seawater rushed out of Tampa Bay as the storm approached, leaving parts of the muddy bottom exposed, and waves crashed over the end of a wooden pier at Naples.

Hurricane Ian. (Source: Associated Press)

The governor said the state has 30,000 linemen, urban search and rescue teams, and 7000 National Guard troops from Florida and elsewhere ready to help once the weather clears.

Florida residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and join long lines of cars leaving the shore.

Some chose to stay and ride out the storm. Jared Lewis, a Tampa delivery driver, said his home has withstood hurricanes in the past, though not as powerful as Ian.

An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian. (Source: Associated Press)

"It is kind of scary, makes you a bit anxious," Lewis said. "After the last year of not having any, now you go to a Category 4 or 5. We are more used to the 2s and 3s."

Forecasters predicted Ian would make landfall more than 160km south of Tampa and St. Petersberg, sparing the densely populated Tampa Bay area from its first direct hit by a major hurricane. Officials warned residents that Tampa could still experience powerful winds and up to 50cm of rain.

"Please, please, please be aware that we are not out of danger yet," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a video on Twitter. "Flooding is still going to occur."

Flash floods were possible across all of Florida. Hazards include the polluted leftovers of Florida's phosphate fertiliser mining industry and more than 1 billion tonnes of slightly radioactive waste contained in enormous ponds that could overflow in heavy rains.

A woman takes photos of the surf on Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian. (Source: Associated Press)

Isolated tornadoes spun off the storm well ahead of landfall. One tornado damaged small planes and a hangar at the North Perry Airport, west of Hollywood along the Atlantic coast.

More than 1 million homes and businesses were without electricity, and Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian’s path to brace for days without power.

The federal government sent 300 ambulances with medical teams and was ready to truck in 3.7 million meals and 3.5 million litres of water once the storm passed.

"We'll be there to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida get moving again," President Joe Biden has said. "And we'll be there every step of the way. That's my absolute commitment to the people of the state of Florida."

Parts of Georgia and South Carolina also could see flooding rains and some coastal surges into Saturday (local time). Georgia Governor Brian Kemp pre-emptively declared an emergency, ordering 500 National Guard troops onto standby.