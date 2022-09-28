Worth the wait: The staggering figures around Rally NZ's return

For over 30 years Rally New Zealand was a fixture on the world championship calendar until it was dropped a decade ago.

But this year, and more specifically this week, it returns with the familiar sounds of revving engines rally fans have been waiting 10 long years for.

With the America’s Cup sailing off to Spain, Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter has been transformed to host a racing spectacle of the four-wheels kind before tomorrow night's opening stage around Auckland Domain.

WRC senior director Peter Thul told 1News the return to New Zealand was being celebrated across the championship.

“[Teams] were all very excited,” he said.

“For us, it's not just around the corner from a European perspective - but everybody thinks it's worth to go here.”

With 10 years between stages, logistics and finances for the return are staggering.

WRC expect approximately 100,000 fans over the four-day event with 60 helicopters alone registered to be flying around it while a fixed wing plane flies over the stages, all day, to pick up broadcast signals to 70 million viewers.

Sea freight, air freight, world officials, media, a huge production outfit and the teams adds another 1000 people to the total; millions of dollars also expected to enter the country.

“We were thinking it looks a little bit like Finland but it does not - it's different,” Julian Moncet, Hyundai interim manager, said.

“We’re very excited to see what happens this weekend.”

Him and every other Rally NZ fan – all 100,000 of them.