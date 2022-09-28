William and Kate make first visit to Wales as Prince and Princess

William and Kate visited Wales overnight NZT, their first appearance in the country in their new roles as its Prince and Princess.

The titles of Prince and Princess of Wales were conferred upon William and Kate on the death of William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the accession of his father, Charles, to the throne.

King Charles III used his first public address as King to appoint William the new Prince of Wales, a title reserved for the heir apparent.

As the oldest son of the King, he also became Duke of Cornwall and remains Duke of Cambridge.

First, the royal couple visited the RNLI lifeboat station in Holyhead on the island of Anglesey to meet lifeboat crew, volunteers, and those helped by the life-saving service.

The couple lived on the island between 2010 and 2013, when the prince worked as a search and rescue pilot in the Royal Air Force.

The Prince and Princess of Wales then moved on to Swansea, to visit a redeveloped church which supports local people in the city, before heading outside to meet the assembled crowds.

