Top jockey banned for 'reckless riding' after fellow rider's death

One of New Zealand's leading jockeys, Sam Weatherley, has been banned for nine weeks after racing authorities ruled he caused the incident that led to the death of Japanese rider Taiki Yanagida.

Sam Weatherley. (Source: Photosport)

Weatherley, 23, was given the suspension after a Racing Integrity Board hearing.

Yanagida, 28, died in Waikato Hospital on 9 August, six days after he came off his horse during a race at Cambridge.

Weatherley defended the charge, but the RIB hearing ruled the charge of reckless riding was proven and that Weatherley's riding ultimately led to the fall, and subsequent death, of Yanagida.

Taiki Yanagida in March 2022 (Source: Photosport)

Yanagida's mount Te Atatu Pash, was bumped when Weatherley turned his horse Jack Hammer.

Te Atatu Pash stumbled and Yanagida fell to the track and struck by a following horse.

He subsequently died of injuries to his brain and his spine.

