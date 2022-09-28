Rent prices remain at record high for second consecutive month

Source: Radio New Zealand

Rents around the country have remained at an all-time high for the second month in a row, according to the latest figures from Trade Me.

File image. (Source: istock.com)

Trade Me's Property Sales director Gavin Lloyd said the national median weekly rent stayed at $580 in August.

Rents hit that new high for the first time in April and then again in July, after a brief dip during May and June.

The Canterbury region had the biggest monthly increase, with its second record-breaking month in a row, taking the median weekly rent up to $520 a week.

Rents in Marlborough and Nelson/Tasman took the biggest dip, with rents down 5.8% in Marlborough, and down 5.7% in Nelson/Tasman, taking median rents to $490 and $500 respectively.

The median weekly rent in Auckland, Wellington and the Bay of Plenty is currently $600 a week, and the lowest rent in the country is in Southland at $400.

Figures weren't available for the West Coast or Gisborne.

Lloyd said he didn't see signs that dropping house prices were having an impact on lowering rent.

He said while it would be easy to assume dropping property prices would lead to lower rents, that was not the case due to the different demand and supply factors on that pool of property.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandProperty

