Govt failing OIA obligations, fuelling mistrust - Ombudsman

A report by Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has found multiple examples of government agencies breaching the Official Information Act (OIA).

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier. (Source: Supplied)

Boshier said the core public service was increasingly transparent and open but the processes adopted by some agencies had "little or nothing to do with the law itself".

The Ready or Not? report, a follow up to Not a Game of Hide and Seek by Boshier's predecessor, found gaps in all 12 agencies in record keeping and information management, with several breaching the Public Records Act.

In a statement, Boshier said agencies' communications teams set up to manage OIA requests appeared to be under the "widespread misapprehension" that many requests from media did not fall under the OIA, and applying the law was difficult or complicated.

"These perceptions are false," he said.

"I am growing increasingly concerned about the experiences journalists are reporting and the apparent dismissal by some agency media teams of the OIA legislation which underpins their work.

"This misconception about journalists' queries is fuelling the growing mistrust within news organisations about the way agencies are managing requests for information. It is also leading to the view that agencies are using the OIA to undermine transparency."

Many were failing to provide a reason when refusing an information request, or inform the requester of their right to complain to the ombudsman, Boshier said.

"I consider that media teams require a fundamental cultural change.

"The requirements under the OIA when refusing a request are not onerous and do not need to impede efficient handling of media information requests. Indeed, I have found that the additional steps agency OIA Teams often go through are entirely self-imposed-created by the agency and not a requirement of the OIA itself."

His report also found training on the OIA was a vulnerability for many agencies, and suggested improvements for nine of the 12 agencies surveyed.

They should also ensure all published or released information was optimised in line with standards to ensure they were accessible by all users, including those with disabilities.

A total of 110 agencies, departments and Crown entities are subject to the OIA.

Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins has been approached for comment.

