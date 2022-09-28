California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout

An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen's mother — were killed amid a shootout with law enforcement today on a highway in California's high desert, authorities said.

This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana Police Department shows Savannah Graziano. (Source: Associated Press)

The teenager, Savannah Graziano, was wearing tactical gear as she ran toward sheriff's deputies during the firefight, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus.

Authorities did not specify whether the teen was struck by bullets fired by her father or responding deputies.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before noon.

Her father, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, was pronounced dead at the scene in Hesperia. He allegedly killed Tracy Martinez, 45, on Monday (local time) in a domestic violence incident in the city of Fontana, according to Fontana police Sergeant Chris Surgent. Family members told investigators that the couple had been going through a divorce.

Investigators had issued an Amber Alert after Graziano fled with his daughter. He had been described as armed and dangerous.

This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana Police Department shows Anthony John Graziano. (Source: Associated Press)

A 911 caller reported seeing the Nissan Frontier in Barstow, according the sheriff's department. Authorities said a pursuit began and Graziano fired multiple shots out of the vehicle's rear window.

The Nissan became disabled in Hesperia, about 56 kilometres north of Fontana, authorities said. Deputies returned the suspect's fire, hitting Graziano and a female passenger, although police didn't initially confirm it was the abducted girl.

The original killing was discovered early Monday (local time). Officers responded at around 7.30am to reports of gunfire, and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home, police said. Martinez was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The crime scene caused major backups along Interstate 15.

