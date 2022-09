The family of a missing 15-year-old girl is seriously concerned for her safety, police say.

Madison Young. (Source: Police)

Madison Young has been missing from her home in Frankton, Hamilton, since yesterday.

Police said Young has red-dyed hair and a nose piercing.

She may be wearing a men's oversized blue and white checked shirt over a white and grey top with black cargo pants and no shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 111.