Security guard hospitalised after Hamilton smash-and-grab

A security guard has been hospitalised after a Hamilton mall was hit by a smash-and-grab robbery early this morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The robbery took place at 5:45am at the Chartwell Shopping Centre on Hukanui Road in Hamilton.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said in a statement the offenders parked their car outside the shopping centre and “smashed” their way onto the premises entering multiple stores and taking a number of items.

A security guard was parked in a vehicle nearby when the burglars approached the car and assaulted the guard before fleeing.

The security guard was taken to the hospital to receive an assessment for their facial injuries.

“This is a really nasty, gratuitous violence directed at the security guard who had not approached or challenged the offenders,” Clarke said.

It is believed the offenders were driving a gold 2005 Nissan Tiida.

Police are asking anyone in the area to help identify the vehicle, or provide any information over the incident by contacting 105, quoting job number P052027266.

