All Whites hand Winston Reid a disappointing farewell in Australia defeat

Winston Reid's final international match for New Zealand has ended in disappointment and a 2-0 defeat to Australia in front of a big Eden Park crowd this afternoon.

New Zealand's Marko Stamenic falls hard after a challenge from an Australian player during the All Whites' loss at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

Skipper Reid, who announced his retirement from the top level recently, left the field with 10 minutes remaining to a big reception from the 35,000 present, but would have done so frustrated at his team's lack of attacking edge which was again exposed today.

The departure of striker Chris Wood with a rib injury after 30 minutes was a real blow. He continued after hurting himself after a quarter of an hour and when he left the All Whites' hopes of capitalising on their possession and territory dominance in the first half all but disappeared.

In the second half they hardly fired an attacking shot. It means the All Whites have now gone 450 minutes without scoring a goal and the the Socceroos, well worth their victory, head to the World Cup with confidence.

Coach Graham Arnold blooded a pack of youngsters, but the squad's oldest outfielder, striker Mitch Duke, grabbed the first goal.

Jason Cummings then converted a penalty after fine work from fellow debutant Garang Kuol, giving Arnold plenty to think about as he mulls his World Cup squad.

With Thursday night's XI that beat the All Whites 1-0 spared the trip to New Zealand, Arnold said he wanted to use the match to find his 'Plan B' for Qatar.

The match might have been a friendly but there was plenty at stake for both sides.

The Socceroos, two months out from Qatar, were each competing for places in the 26-man squad, while the All Whites were playing at home for the first time in five years.

It was surprising then that the first half was so tepid; perhaps the result of nerves, or playing on a surface chopped up by last night's Bledisloe Cup Test.

Wood, the Newcastle United striker spent his afternoon signing autographs for fans, rather than playing for them due to his injury.

The Socceroos were inexperienced but had time on the field previously; eight of the team were past or present Melbourne City players, while nine featured in Australia's 2-0 defeat of Argentina at last year's Olympics.

Despite the links, there was little understanding shown between teammates in a stop-start first half.

Chris Wood ices his rib area after leaving the Eden Park pitch during his team's defeat. (Source: Photosport)

Oil Sail had one save to make - an early effort from Riley McGree's drive - as Australia struggled for industry or creativity.

Nathaniel Atkinson and Mat Leckie provided an outlet down the right, but to little effect, with Denis Genreau particularly wasteful in the middle.

Marco Tilio produced a horror miss as halftime loomed, side-footing wide with the goal at his mercy after Duke's centre.

After a lacklustre first 45 minutes, the Socceroos returned full of spark.

Tilio drew a fine save from Sail before Connor Metcalfe served up a curling cross for Duke to head home on 54 minutes, giving Australia a deserved lead.

With five fresh debutants inserted into the contest, the game opened up, and Kuol helped win it with his pace.

The 18-year-old stole the ball in his own half and raced through on goal, the ball eventually falling to Cummings - whose shot was saved by the outstretched hand of Liberato Cacace.

Cummings stepped up for the resultant penalty, dispatching it strongly to the bottom right corner, and perhaps booking his place to the World Cup.