All Blacks win Rugby Championship as Pumas push Boks all the way in Durban

South Africa scored five tries in a 38-21 win over a stubborn Argentina that wasn't enough to wrestle the Rugby Championship title away from New Zealand in the final game in Durban this morning.

South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi scores in the Boks' victory over Argentina in Durban. (Source: Associated Press)

South Africa needed a bonus-point victory and to win by more than 39 points to steal the crown at the very end of the championship, but the Springboks didn't even get their bonus point.

New Zealand beat Australia 40-14 in their final-round game in Auckland last night to set South Africa the imposing target, and the All Blacks retained their title and claimed their eighth triumph in 10 tournaments in the Rugby Championship era.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster believed his side had given themselves a chance to win the title with an impressive destruction of the Wallabies' forwards allied with an occasionally sparkling attack, and planned on watching the finale.

Argentina scored three tries of its own in Durban and twice closed the gap to three points at 17-14 and 24-21 before the Boks got away in the last 10 minutes.

Referee Damon Murphy of Australia dished out six yellow cards, four to Argentina, as both sides lost their discipline when the other had supremacy.

Argentina played half of the first half with 14 men after flankers Marcos Kremer and Juan Martín González both went to the bin in the struggle to contain South Africa, and particularly its lineout maul.

That was turned on its head after halftime when Argentina's drives from lineouts caused South Africa all sorts of problems.

Eventually, the Springboks weathered Argentina's ferocious comeback — just as they did last weekend in Buenos Aires — and replacement Kurt-Lee Arendse ran in South Africa's last try after the final hooter.

By then, the All Blacks were the southern hemisphere champions once again.

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick charges upfield as his side comfortably beat Australia at Eden Park to put one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy. (Source: Associated Press)

New Zealand started the tournament with a 26-10 defeat to South Africa and coach Foster on the brink of being fired after a startling run of losses for rugby's most successful team.

But the All Blacks pulled it together to continue their dominance of the Rugby Championship since the Tri-Nations expanded with Argentina in 2012.

South Africa and Australia have just one title each and Argentina has never won the tournament.

In Durban, the Springboks started with their sights on a grand finale and, at 17-0 after tries by No. 8 Jasper Wiese and captain Siya Kolisi, it looked on.

Argentina scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou's try right on halftime, from a clever dive to the line over a ruck, changed the momentum.

Flanker González, back after his yellow, closed the gap even further seven minutes into the second half with a burst down the left and sidestep that left South Africa fullback Willie le Roux on his backside.

Emiliano Boffelli kicked the conversion from out wide to make it 17-14 and South Africa had to scramble from then on just to end the tournament with a win.

The Springboks had two penalty tries from collapsed mauls near the Argentina tryline to help. They came either side of Argentina's third try, from centre Matías Moroni.

Arendse put the seal on it after a rare backline attack from the Boks, giving the winger a try-scoring return from a four-week suspension he picked up in the opening round of the championship.