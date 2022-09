US man charged with hate crime for burning cross

A US man has been charged in Mississippi with a federal hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard to threaten his African-American neighbours, the US Justice Department announced Friday (local time).

Axel Cox, 23, has been charged with one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony.

According to court records, Cox chose to burn a cross in front of an African-American family because of their race in December 2020. The records show that he also allegedly addressed the family with racially derogatory language.

Federal prosecutors said the Gulfport man violated his neighbours' housing rights. The statute Cox is accused of violating falls under the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which stipulates it is illegal for an individual to interfere with any person's housing rights based on race.

Vangela Wade, president of the Mississippi Center for Justice, said cross burnings harken back to the overt racism of the Jim Crow South.

“This is another stark reminder of how bigotry, racism, and hate-fueled violence are alive and well in our country. Mississippi is no exception,” Wade said.

"The fight to dismantle Mississippi’s deeply entrenched culture of injustice and a better tomorrow continues. We are thankful for the courage of the members of the federal grand jury to indict this hate crime.”

A grand jury indicted Cox in September. Court records were unsealed before his first court appearance on Friday. Judge Robert Myers ordered Cox held without bond pending a jury trial, which is scheduled to start on 7 November.

Cox could face multiple years in prison and a NZ$452,000 (US$250,000) fine for each charge if convicted.

Assistant US Attorney Andrea Cabell Jones for the Southern District of Mississippi, and Noah Coakley II of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, are prosecuting the case.

Cox's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.