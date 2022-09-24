Roger Federer thanks wife and supporters in emotional last match

Roger Federer's legendary career has come to an end after his final match with doubles partner Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup.

Federer thanked his family and supporters who have stuck by him throughout the years.

Federer said his wife Mirka's constant support throughout his career is what contributed to his longevity.

"She could've stopped me a long long time ago. But she didn't. She kept me going and allowed me to play, it's amazing. Thank you," Federer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the game, Nadal and Federer could both be seen crying as they sat on the bench together.

Federer finishes his career having won 20 grand slam titles, 103 career ATP singles titles and being a two-time Olympic medallist.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal shed tears together. (Source: Associated Press)

The Swiss is the oldest player to hold the number one ranking at 36 years and 320 days.

He also holds the record in the Open Era for the longest winner streak on grass (65) and the all-time record on hard courts (56).

In total, Federer won 1,251 singles matches which is second in the Open Era to Jimmy Connors' record of 1,274.