Acclaimed historical fiction author Hilary Mantel dies aged 70

Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction has died aged 70.

Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” on Friday surrounded by close family and friends after suffering a stroke, her publisher, HarperCollins said.

Mantel is credited with reenergizing historical fiction with, Wolf Hall, and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell, who Mantel depicted as a charismatic antihero and right-hand of King Henry VIII.

HarperCollins said Mantel was “one of the greatest English novelists of this century," in a statement.

Author J.K Rowling tweeted: “We’ve lost a genius.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it is “impossible to overstate the significance of the literary legacy Hilary Mantel leaves behind.”

Mantel won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction twice, first for Wolf Hall in 2009, and its sequel, Bring Up the Bodies, in 2012. Both were adapted for the stage and television.

The trilogy's final instalment, The Mirror and the Light, was published in 2020.

Born in Derbyshire in 1952, Mantel attended a convent school and studied at the London School of Economics and Sheffield University. She worked as a social worker at a geriatric hospital, an experience she drew on for her first two novels, Every Day Is Mother’s Day, published in 1985, and Vacant Possession, which followed the next year.

In the 1970s and 1980s, she lived in Botswana and Saudi Arabia, an experience she drew on for her 1988 novel, Eight Months on Ghazzah Street.

Mantel had been a published, critically acclaimed but modestly-selling, novelist for almost 25 years when her first book about Cromwell made her a literary superstar.

“For most of my career I wrote about odd and marginal people,” Mantel said in 2017.

“They were psychic. Or religious. Or institutionalized. Or social workers. Or French. My readers were a small and select band until I decided to march on to the middle ground of English history and plant a flag.”

Mantel turned Cromwell, a shadowy Tudor political fixer, into a compelling, complex literary hero.

A self-made man who rose from poverty to power, Cromwell was an architect of the Reformation who helped King Henry VIII realize his desire to divorce Catherine of Aragon and marry Anne Boleyn - and later, to be rid of Boleyn so he could marry Jane Seymour, the third of what would be Henry's six wives.

The Vatican’s refusal to annul Henry’s first marriage led the monarch to reject the authority of the pope and install himself as head of the Church of England.

The dramatic period saw England transform from a Roman Catholic to a Protestant nation, from a medieval kingdom to an emerging modern state, and it has inspired countless books.

But Mantel managed to make the well-known story exciting and suspenseful.

Mantel also turned a sharp eye to Britain's modern-day royalty. A 2013 lecture in which she described the former Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, as a “shop-window mannequin, with no personality of her own”, drew the ire of the British tabloid press.

Right-wing commentators also took issue with her 2014 short story, The Assassination of Margaret Thatcher.

An opponent of Brexit, she said in 2021 that she hoped to gain Irish citizenship and become “a European again.”