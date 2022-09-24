77 dead following migrant boat sinking - Syrian official

At least 77 people were killed when a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sank off Syria this week, the country’s health minister said Saturday (local time), amid fears the death toll could be far higher.

Palestinian rescue team stand on a Lebanese shore, as they wait to receive from the Syrian Red Crescent several victims of those who were on a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon that sank in Syrian waters. (Source: Associated Press)

The incident was the deadliest so far as a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians have been trying to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea for a better future in Europe.

Tens of thousands have lost their jobs while the Lebanese pound has dropped more than 90% in value, eradicating the purchasing power of thousands of families that now live in extreme poverty.

Syrian authorities said victims' relatives have started crossing from Lebanon into Syria to help identify their loved ones and retrieve their bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vessel left Lebanon on Tuesday, with news of what happened first starting to emerge Thursday. The boat was carrying Syrian, Lebanese and Palestinians.

Syrian state-run TV quoted Health Minister Mohammed Hassan Ghabbash as saying 20 people were rescued and were being treated at the al-Basel hospital in Syria's coastal city of Tartus. He added that medical authorities have been on alert since Thursday afternoon to help in the search operations.

An official at al-Basel, speaking on condition of anonymity under regulations, said that eight of those rescued were in intensive care.

The official also confirmed the 77 death count. There were conflicting reports on how many people were on board the vessel when it sank, with some saying at least 120. Details about the ship, such as its size and capacity, were also not clear.

Lebanese Transport Minister Ali Hamie said the survivors included 12 Syrians, five Lebanese and three Palestinians. Eight bodies have been brought back to Lebanon Friday, according to Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi.

After sunset on Friday (local time), the bodies of more victims, including two Palestinians, were brought to Lebanon. They were taken in seven ambulances and headed south from the Arida border crossing toward the northern city of Tripoli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Syrian state media said authorities handed over the bodies of nine Lebanese and two Palestinians to the Lebanese Red Cross at the Arida border crossing.

Palestinian Salim Khalaf, whose relative is missing in the disaster, spoke at the border crossing. The migrants, he said, had no choice but to take the dangerous trip to escape misery in Lebanon.

“Letting the fish just eat us is better than living here,” he said of Lebanon. Then, speaking about those who perished, Khalaf added: “They reached a point where they want to die at sea.”

In the aftermath of the disaster, the Lebanese army said troops stormed the homes of several suspected smugglers on Friday, detaining four in the northern city of Tripoli. Three others were detained in the nearby village of Deir Ammar.

The military said the suspects were involved in smuggling of migrants by sea, while others were planning to buy boats for the same reason.

Lebanon, with a population of 6 million, including 1 million Syrian refugees, has been in the grips of a severe economic meltdown since late 2019 that has pulled over three-quarters of the population into poverty.

For years, it was a country that received refugees from Mideast wars and conflicts, but the economic crisis, which is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement, has changed the nation's financial situation dramatically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices have been skyrocketing as a result of hyperinflation, forcing many to sell their belongings to pay for smugglers to take them to Europe as the migration intensified in recent months.