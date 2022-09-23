Trump's legal struggles mount without protection of presidency

Stark repudiation by US federal judges he appointed. Far-reaching fraud allegations by New York’s attorney general. It's been a week of widening legal troubles for Donald Trump, laying bare the challenges piling up as the former US president operates without the protections afforded by the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump.

The bravado that served him well in the political arena is less handy in a legal realm dominated by verifiable evidence.

In politics, “you can say what you want and if people like it, it works. In a legal realm, it’s different,” said Chris Edelson, a presidential powers scholar and American University government professor.

That distinction between politics and law was evident in a single 30-hour period this week.

Trump insisted on Fox News on Wednesday that the highly classified government records he had at Mar-a-Lago had been declassified and that a president has the power to declassify information “even by thinking about it”.

A day earlier, however, an independent arbiter, that Trump's lawyers recommended, appeared perplexed when Trump's team refused to present supporting evidence. The special master, Raymond Dearie, said the legal team was trying to “have its cake and eat it” too.



On Wednesday, the New York State attorney general accused Trump in a lawsuit of padding his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misleading banks about the value of prized assets. The lawsuit, the culmination of a three-year investigation, also names three of his adult children as defendants seeking to permanently bar them from running a company in the state.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Hours later, three judges on the US Court of Appeals, two of them Trump appointees, rejected arguments for a special master review of the roughly 100 classified documents taken during last month's FBI search, saying it was not clear why Trump should have an “interest in or need for” the records.

Trump is hardly a stranger to courtroom dramas, having been deposed in numerous lawsuits throughout his decades-long business career.

Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

In the White House, Trump faced an investigation into possible collusion between Russia and his 2016 campaign but was largely protected by a longstanding policy prohibiting the indictment of a sitting US president.

He was also twice impeached by a Democratic-led House of Representatives. Once over a phone call with Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, the second, over the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Both times he was acquitted by the US Senate, thanks to support from fellow Republicans.

But Trump no longer enjoys the legal shield of the presidency with the Justice Department and the federal appeals court paying little heed to assertions that the records held at Trump's resort had been declassified.

For all his claims on TV and social media, both have noted that Trump has presented no evidence of declassifying the documents.

The former US president said the raid was "not necessary".

The appeals court called the declassification question a “red herring”, because declassifying a record doesn't change its content, or transform it from a government document into a personal one.

Also, the statutes used as the basis of the investigation do not explicitly mention classified information.

Trump's lawyers also have stopped short of saying that the records were declassified.

Even some legal experts, who have otherwise sided with Trump, are dubious.

Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor who testified as a Republican witness in the first impeachment proceedings in 2019, said he was struck by the “lack of a coherent and consistent position from the former president on the classified documents”.

“It’s not clear," he added, “what Jedi-like lawyers said that you could declassify things with a thought, but the courts are unlikely to embrace that claim."