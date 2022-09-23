Son revealed as man who fatally stabbed Epsom couple

A man who was found to be insane when he stabbed to death a couple in their Epsom home in Auckland last year can now be identified as their son.

Police outside the house where Elizabeth and Herman Bangera were killed. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A Court of Appeal decision released today dismissed Sheal Bangera's bid to keep his name permanently suppressed.

Justice Timothy Brewer said Bangera "must come to terms not only with what happened but also that others will know what happened".

READ MORE: Epsom double slaying: Hospitalised suspect charged over fatal stabbing of married couple

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Bangera was a special patient who very likely has a lengthy period of treatment ahead of him before he will be eligible to move back into the community.

"Eventually Mr Bangera will be released into the community. His background should not be concealed from those who will have close, and even intimate, contact with him," Justice Brewer said.

Earlier this year Bangera was found not guilty by reason of insanity and ordered to be hospitalised in a psychiatric facility.

His parents, Elizabeth and Herman Bangera, died after being found critically injured in their home in March last year.

rnz.co.nz