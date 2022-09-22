US department store worker died in bathroom – not found for 4 days

Source: Associated Press

A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said.

Belk store stock photo

Belk store stock photo (Source: istock.com)

Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead on Monday, investigators said. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom.

Durham was last seen last Thursday at work and her body was found shortly after her family filed a missing person report, Columbia Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly, told WIS-TV.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office said there are no signs someone killed Durham or that she was using drugs. An autopsy is planned to determine her cause of death.

Durham was seen on a surveillance camera going in the bathroom at 7am last Thursday and she did not come out. Her body was found around 8pm on Monday, the coroner's office said.

The store was open regularly over those four days and Kelly said police are investigating to see if anyone was negligent.

“We’re still working with the store to find out what their process is to closing down the store, inspecting the store and things of that nature,” Kelly said.

Belk didn't return an email seeking comment.

WorldNorth AmericaEmployment

Popular Stories

1

One ticket wins $23 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

2

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett into midfield, Savea back at No.8

3

Wallabies' Swain cops 6 week ban for hit on All Black Tupaea

4

Reminders from emergency services ahead of daylight saving

5

Rita Ora confirms marriage to Kiwi director Taika Waititi

Latest Stories

MPI to cull cows infected with M. bovis on Ashburton farm

Couple camp out in Botanic Gardens to find Burrito the poodle

Florida highway covered in beer after multi-truck pileup

Majority of 230 whales stranded on beach in Tasmania die

Tears to triumph: Elle Temu shines in Silver Ferns debut

Related Stories

Florida highway covered in beer after multi-truck pileup

Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war, Zelensky tells UN

Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general

Biden: Russia 'shamelessly violated' UN Charter in Ukraine