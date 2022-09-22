Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope

Source: Associated Press

Neptune and its rings haven’t looked this good in decades.

This composite image provided by NASA on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, shows three side-by-side images of Neptune.

This composite image provided by NASA on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, shows three side-by-side images of Neptune. (Source: Associated Press)

NASA released new glamour shots of our solar system's outermost planet today taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The pictures taken in July show not only Neptune’s thin rings, but its faint dust bands, never before observed in the infrared, as well as seven of its 14 known moons.

Webb showed Jupiter at its best in a series of fresh photos released last month.

Launched less than a year ago, the US$10 billion Webb is spending most of its time peering much deeper into the universe. Astronomers hope to see back to almost the beginning of time when the first stars and galaxies were forming.

This image provided by NASA shows the Neptune system captured by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera, revealing the planet’s rings, which have not been seen with this clarity in more than three decades.

This image provided by NASA shows the Neptune system captured by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera, revealing the planet’s rings, which have not been seen with this clarity in more than three decades. (Source: Associated Press)

NASA's Voyager 2 was the first spacecraft to see Neptune in all its gaseous glory, during a 1989 flyby. No other spacecraft have visited the icy, blue planet. So it's been three decades since astronomers last saw these rings with such detail and clarity, said the Space Science Institute's Heidi Hammel, a planetary astronomer working with Webb.

Hammel tweeted that she wept when she saw the rings, yelling and making “my kids, my mom, even my cats look.”

Webb is the world's biggest, most powerful telescope, operating 1.6 million kilometres from Earth. It rocketed into space last December.

The observatory is in good health, according to NASA, except for one item.

NASA reported this week that a mechanism on one of Webb's instruments showed signs of increased friction late last month in one of four observing modes. Observations are on hold in this one particular observing track, as a review board decides on a path forward.

WorldSpace

Popular Stories

1

Four new cases of monkeypox in New Zealand

2

One ticket wins $23 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

3

Former Gloriavale resident details expulsion from commune

4

Homicide probe after woman's body found in Manurewa house fire

5

Couple camp out in Botanic Gardens to find Burrito the poodle

Latest Stories

Expelling Russian Ambassador to NZ 'an active consideration' - Mahuta

Auckland jeweller ram-raided for third time in 10 months

Rieko and Jordie - the 'two misfits' leading the All Blacks line

Silver Ferns coach 'disappointed' at Jamaica series shambles

Four new cases of monkeypox in New Zealand

Related Stories

NASA Mars lander captures strikes by 4 incoming space rocks

Photos: Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station

Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket

NASA pushes on with Artemis 1 launch