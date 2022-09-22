Majority of 230 whales stranded on beach in Tasmania die

Source: AAP

Only 35 of 230 stranded whales have survived on Tasmania's west coast as rescue and release efforts continue.

Whales stranded at Macquarie Harbour in Strahan, Tasmania.

Whales stranded at Macquarie Harbour in Strahan, Tasmania. (Source: Associated Press)

Marine conservationists launched a rescue mission on Ocean Beach near Macquarie Harbour, south of Strahan, on Wednesday but incident controller, Brendan Clarke said tragically, most of the mammals died.

"We positioned them overnight, again so that we could assess them this morning, and those ones that have survived - which we've got approximately 35 surviving animals out on the beach - the primary focus this morning will be on the rescue and release of those animals," he told reporters on Thursday morning.

"Unfortunately, we do have a high mortality rate out on this particular stranding."

Clarke said the exposed conditions on Ocean Beach contributed to the high death rate.

The stranding is the second in a matter of days, after 14 dead sperm whales washed ashore at King Island on Monday.

WorldAustraliaEnvironmentConservationAnimals

Popular Stories

1

One ticket wins $23 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

2

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett into midfield, Savea back at No.8

3

Wallabies' Swain cops 6 week ban for hit on All Black Tupaea

4

Reminders from emergency services ahead of daylight saving

5

Rita Ora confirms marriage to Kiwi director Taika Waititi

Latest Stories

MPI to cull cows infected with M. bovis on Ashburton farm

Couple camp out in Botanic Gardens to find Burrito the poodle

Florida highway covered in beer after multi-truck pileup

Majority of 230 whales stranded on beach in Tasmania die

Tears to triumph: Elle Temu shines in Silver Ferns debut

Related Stories

Shelly Bay construction halted after kororā re-enter site

Woman masking as Home and Away star appeals stalking charge

TV presenters fail to identify UK PM Truss: 'Maybe minor royals?'

Little spider spotted on Queen's coffin in Westminster Abbey