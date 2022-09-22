Harry Wilson recalled as Wallabies attempt to end Eden Park hoodoo

The Wallabies have recalled fit-again lock Cadeyrn Neville and No.8 Harry Wilson as they prepare for the toughest test in rugby: the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Harry Wilson, pictured running with the ball against the All Blacks in 2021, has been recalled to the startng line-up for Saturday's Test at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

Dave Rennie's side will arrive in Auckland with the Bledisloe Cup lost for another year, but with a big say in the outcome of the Rugby Championship.

Rennie has made no changes to Australia's backs for Saturday's Test, meaning Bernard Foley stays at No.10 after last week's rollercoaster 39-37 loss to the All Blacks in Melbourne.

Neville and Wilson come into the forward line, with Matt Philip and Rob Leota (Achilles) dropping out due to injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's great to have Cadeyrn available and Harry's been working really hard to earn another opportunity in the gold jersey, so we're excited for both of them," Rennie said.

"The side parked the disappointment of the last Test early in the week and we have plenty to play for in Auckland on Saturday night.

"New Zealand supporters have an expectation that the All Blacks win at Eden Park and we're excited to get another crack at them at their spiritual home."

To accommodate Wilson, Rob Valetini - another strong performer in Melbourne - moves to blindside flanker.

James Slipper, continuing as captain in Michael Hooper's absence, will lead the Wallabies for the first time at Eden Park, where Australia have not beaten the All Blacks in 36 years.

Darcy Swain, a substitute last week, will miss out after copping a six-week ban from Sanzaar for an illegal cleanout on Quinn Tupaea.

Tupaea suffered a serious knee injury in the tackle, which the disciplinary committee deemed unintentional but highly reckless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia's two changes compare favourably to the All Blacks unsettledness, with coach Ian Foster making five changes to his run-on side.

Wallabies team to play All Blacks: Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Harry Wilson, Pete Samu, Rob Valentini, Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway, Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (c). Reserves: Folau Fainga'a, Angus Bell, Pone Fa'amausili, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia.