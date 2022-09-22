Florida highway covered in beer after multi-truck pileup

Source: Associated Press

A Florida highway had to temporarily close late yesterday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans.

Cases of Coors Light beer were strewn across the highway.

Cases of Coors Light beer were strewn across the highway. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol via AP)

The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6am local time (10pm NZT) in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 48 kilometres north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The pileup began when one semitrailer clipped another while changing lanes, officials said. That forced other semis to brake, but one failed to stop and collided with a pickup truck and another one of the stopping semis.

The semi that failed to stop was filled with cases of the Silver Bullet beer.

Minor injuries were reported by the occupants of the pickup truck, the news release said.

The inside shoulder and travel lanes were opened to traffic by 8.30am (local time), and the rest of the roadway was reopened around noon, troopers said.

