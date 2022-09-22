Auckland jeweller ram-raided for third time in 10 months

A jewellery store in Pukekohe, Auckland has been ram-raided for the third time in 10 months.

By Lucy Xia for rnz.co.nz

The incident comes two days after a jewellers in St Lukes mall was robbed.

Stonz Jewellers owner Trevor Jordan said CCTV footage showed five men raided the store.

He expected to lose tens of thousands of dollars after the offenders rammed the security roller door on Kings Road shop, destroyed cabinets and stole many items, including watches.

"Every night you live in that the phone's going to go, and at 3.30am I got that phone call again.

"There's so many in the last couple of years, it's really taken its toll on me, my family, my friends, my staff," he said.

His insurance costs had increased by 50% over the past year, he said, as his Pukehoke and Takanini stores were robbed seven times in total over the past 18 months.

In his more than 30 years in the industry he had never seen robberies happening this frequently.

The store would be closed for several weeks as he tried to replace the security door and damaged cabinets.

Police said their enquiries were at early stages and no arrests had yet been made.