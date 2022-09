A man has been charged with recklessly caused death after the vehicle he was in was swept away in a flooded Otago river.

Silver Stream in North Taieri. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Sarah Jane Shirley, who was 29, died when the vehicle she was in plunged into the Silver Stream in July during the North Taieri flood.

Two other occupants were able to get out of the vehicle.

A 34-year-old man appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday and will reappear on 7 October after being remanded on bail.

