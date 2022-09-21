Japan PM slams UN, calls for reforms to address Russian aggression

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed disappointment today over the failure of the United Nations Security Council to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine because of Russia’s right of veto, calling for reforms that would allow the UN to defend global peace and order.

Japan PM, Fumio Kishida, addresses the United Nations General Assembly. (Source: Associated Press)

The United Nations used to play a central role in maintaining world peace, but “the foundation of the international order is violently shaken right now,” Kishida said at the UN's annual assembly of world leaders.

He said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine tramples the principles of the UN Charter and the notion that all nations should follow the rule of law. Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and has rejected criticism of its actions in Ukraine.

“The integrity of the United Nations is at risk because of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a UN Security Council member,” Kishida said.

Reforms have been discussed for nearly 30 years, he said.

“What we need is action, not just talk.”

Japan has long sought to reform the UN Security Council, saying it was designed by the victors of World War II and does not reflect the reality of international society. Japan has promoted a reform plan with Germany, India and Brazil in the Group of Four since 2004. Achieving changes, however, would require a hard-to-pull-off UN Charter change.

Kishida said Japan is committed to providing greater support for the United Nations to help it play a greater role in keeping global peace and security.

Japan is to serve as one of the non-permanent members of the Security Council beginning in January. Kishida pledged that Japan will “listen to the small voices, not only the big voices, to strengthen the rule of law”.

Kishida, who is from Hiroshima, the first city to be attacked by an atomic weapon, said he is committed to creating a world without nuclear weapons. He expressed disappointment over the failure of negotiators last month to reach an agreement on the UN's Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty - because of Russia’s rejection.

Kishida said he has not given up hope. He said he is also open to holding talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on its nuclear weapons ambitions and the abduction of Japanese citizens.