Two dead after Typhoon Nanmadol slams southwestern Japan

Source: Associated Press

A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds overnight, leaving two people dead as it swerved north towards Tokyo.

A town is flooded due to a heavy rain brought by Typhoon Nanmadol, in Kunitomi, Miyazaki prefecture, southern Japan.

Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region on Sunday local time, then weakened to a tropical storm.

A man was found dead early on Monday (local time) in his car that was sunk in water on a farm, said Yoshiharu Maeda, a city hall official in charge of disasters at Miyakonojo, Miyazaki prefecture.

CNN reports authorities confirmed the death of a man in his 40s who after a mudslide destroyed his cabin in the town of Mimata.

Nanmadol has sustained winds blowing at 108 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 162 kilometres per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tens of thousands of people spent the night at gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes.

More than 60 people were injured, including those who fell down in the rain or were hit by shards of glass, according to Japanese media reports.

Torrential winds smashed signboards. A construction crane snapped and a window at a pachinko parlour was shattered in Kagoshima city, southwestern Japan.

Bullet trains and airlines suspended service. Warnings were issued about landslides and swelling rivers. Convenience store chains and delivery services temporarily shuttered in southwestern Japan, while some highways were closed and people had some problems with cell phone connections.

The storm is forecast to continue dumping rain on its northeasterly path over Japan's main island of Honshu, before moving over Tokyo and then northeastern Japan.

