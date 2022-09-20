Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Royals and world leaders have gathered at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday morning (Monday night New Zealand time) to farewell Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled past Buckingham Palace following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London.
Kate, Princess of Wales, arrives for the funeral service of late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London.
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, centre right, and Prince George, centre, arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London.
King Charles III and Princess Anne follow the coffin of their mother Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London.
Britain's King Charles III and Princess Anne attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's Prince Harry and Prince William arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in London
An aerial shot of mourners inside Westminster Hall for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford arrive at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Britain's Prince Charlotte, left, Prince George, background, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, right, arrive by car ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London.
King Charles III reacts as mourners at Westminster Abbey sing God Save the King.
King Charles III joins the Queen's coffin as it leaves Westminster Abbey for her final resting place at St. George's Chapel.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre left, as his wife Carrie, centre right, walk with other British prime ministers David Cameron and Gordon Brown as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried out of Westminster Abbey during her funeral in central London.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey in central London.
It was a solemn affair in the stately halls of Westminster.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, were among those at Westminster Abbey to honour the life and legacy of the Queen.

Her Majesty's state funeral service comes days after hundreds of thousands of mourners braved the elements for hours to pay their respects to the late monarch as her coffin laid in state.

The gallery above includes images from the service and lead up to it.

