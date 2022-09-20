Little spider spotted on Queen's coffin in Westminster Abbey

Source: 1News

A mourner of the eight-legged variety made an appearance at the Queen's funeral service.

As the Queen's coffin was carried into Westminster Abbey, cameras cut from the procession to a close-up of the wreath on top, which contained flowers and foliage from the royal properties of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

This was the moment the spider made its television debut:

READ MORE: Emotional scenes as Queen given final farewell in Windsor

The arachnid could be seen skittering across the corner of a note handwritten by King Charles to his mother, which was nestled amongst the wreath.

The spider quickly disappeared from view, just before the feed cut back to the procession.

WorldAnimalsQueen Elizabeth II 1926-2022RoyaltyUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

'You need to bow': Princess Charlotte reminds George of protocol

2

Video: King Charles III tears up as mourners sing God Save the King

3

Why sailors will pull the Queen's royal gun carriage - not horses

4

Little spider spotted on Queen's coffin in Westminster Abbey

5

Ed Sheeran cancels 2023 Wellington show

Latest Stories

Emma the pony, corgis, and personal moments at Queen's funeral

Queen buried at Windsor Castle alongside Prince Philip

NASA Mars lander captures strikes by 4 incoming space rocks

1 dead after strong earthquake shakes Mexico's Pacific coast

'You need to bow': Princess Charlotte reminds George of protocol

Related Stories

Emma the pony, corgis, and personal moments at Queen's funeral

Queen buried at Windsor Castle alongside Prince Philip

'You need to bow': Princess Charlotte reminds George of protocol

Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism' after strike near plant