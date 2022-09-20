Little spider spotted on Queen's coffin in Westminster Abbey

A mourner of the eight-legged variety made an appearance at the Queen's funeral service.

As the Queen's coffin was carried into Westminster Abbey, cameras cut from the procession to a close-up of the wreath on top, which contained flowers and foliage from the royal properties of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

This was the moment the spider made its television debut:

So lovely to see this spider paying its final respects #QueenElizabethII #funeral pic.twitter.com/anZNSFFpO6 — Kim (@theresnoplane) September 19, 2022

The arachnid could be seen skittering across the corner of a note handwritten by King Charles to his mother, which was nestled amongst the wreath.

The spider quickly disappeared from view, just before the feed cut back to the procession.