Firefighters help people from cars trapped in Taranaki slip

Firefighters had to help free people from their vehicles after they became trapped in a slip in Taranaki last night.

Rex Wade's car which was caught in a slip near Urenui Monday night. (Source: via RNZ)

The 30m wide slip fell onto the Mokau Rd section of State Highway 3, with crews called to the scene about 11pm on Monday.

Firefighters helped several people from cars surrounded by mud and debris.

One lane of Mokau Road has reopened.

Taranaki man Rex Wade was caught in the massive slip near Urenui.

Wade was returning to New Plymouth in torrential rain at about 10.30pm when the slip appeared out of nowhere.

He said it was lucky they were travelling slowly because of the heavy rain or the impact could have been much worse.

His vehicle was buried up to its wheel rims but another vehicle took a direct hit and was pretty banged up.

Wade said no one in either car was injured in the slip which covered both lanes of the highway.

A man whose home is near the slip said he thought it would take days to be fully cleared.

The resident said the hill from where the slip fell was heavily waterlogged after a night of rain.

