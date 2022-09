A car has come to a stop close to train tracks after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 in Lower Hutt, Wellington.

Police said the crash occurred at 3pm near Pito-One Road and trains have been stopped while the area is cleared.

Wellington motorists are warned to expect delays and should avoid the area.

Three people were transported to Wellington Hospital, one with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries.