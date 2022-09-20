Bullying allegations: Labour MP Lorck says she's working on it

Labour MP Anna Lorck has responded to bullying allegations that led to her receiving leadership training.

Labour MP Anna Lorck. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

It was revealed last week the first-term Tukituki MP would receive professional leadership coaching, after two former staff members accused her of bullying.

Today, Lorck was asked directly if she was a bully.

"I am working hard to be the best MP I can possibly be. I have a professional leadership coach, and together we're working on how I can work to be a better MP," she responded.

Lorck would not go into the specific steps or activities she was taking, instead pointing to her strengths.

"Everyone is different, we all have strengths. One of my strengths is I'm a hard worker, and I'm making sure that I do the work that's needed on me to be the best MP I can possibly be."

When asked if she had a message for her Tukituki constituents who may be concerned by the allegations, Lorck repeated she was working hard to be the best MP she can possibly be, which included getting out into her electorate.

Lorck said she continued to have a "great team" of staff in her electorate office.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Lorck herself had identified she had a particular management style she needed to work on.

"She's a person who's very energetic, very enthusiastic, and perhaps sometimes that comes across poorly, isn't always appreciated. But she's working on that," he said.

Robertson said Parliament was a high-pressure work environment, but it never excused poor behaviour. He said MPs need to be responsible for their own behaviour.

"In any work environment we all strive to be better. When there's an opportunity to take training and courses, then we should do that."

The initial allegation made against the backbench MP included behaviour such as forcing staff to move furniture around a room, and sober driving her home after work hours.

When reporters put these allegations towards Lorck this morning to address, she did not respond, and walked into the caucus room.

Robertson said specific complaints were a matter for the Parliamentary Service process.

