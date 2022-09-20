1 dead after strong earthquake shakes Mexico's Pacific coast

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has shaken Mexico's central Pacific coast, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes.

People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City. (Source: Associated Press)

There were at least some early reports of damage to buildings from the quake, which hit at 1.05pm on Monday (local time, Tuesday NZT) according to the US Geological Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centred 37km southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1km.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that the secretary of the navy told him one person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima when a wall at a mall collapsed.

In Coalcoman, Michoacan, near the quake's epicentre, buildings were damaged, but there were not immediate reports of injuries.

"It started slowly and then was really strong and continued and continued until it started to relent," 16-year-old Carla Cárdenas, a resident of Coalcoman, said. Cárdenas ran out of her family's hotel and waited with neighbours.

She said the hotel and some homes along the street displayed cracks in walls and segments of facades and roofs had broken off.

"In the hotel, the roof of the parking area boomed and fell to the ground, and there are cracks in the walls on the second floor," Cárdenas said.

She said the town's hospital was seriously damaged, but she had so far not heard of anyone injured.

Mexico's national civil defence agency said that based on historic data of tsunamis in Mexico, variations of as much as 82 cm were possible in coastal water levels near the epicentre. The US Tsunami Warning Center said that hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 300km of the epicentre.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also tweeted that there were no reports of damage in the capital.

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarm warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major, deadly quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

US Geological Survey seismologist Paul Earle said it was coincidence this was the third September 19 quake. "There's no physical reason or statistical bias toward earthquakes in any given month in Mexico."

There is also no season or month for big earthquakes anywhere on the globe, Earle said. But there is a predictable thing: People seek and sometimes find coincidences that look like patterns.

"We knew we'd get this question as soon as it happened," Earle said. "Sometimes there are just coincidences."

The quake was not related to or caused by the drill an hour or so earlier, nor was it connected to a damaging temblor in Taiwan the day before, Earle said.

Humberto Garza stood outside a restaurant in Mexico City's Roma neighbourhood holding his three-year-old son. Like many milling about outside after the earthquake, Garza said that the earthquake alarm sounded so soon after the annual simulation that he was not sure it was real.

"I heard the alarm, but it sounded really far away," he said.

Outside the city's environmental ombudsman's office, dozens of employees waited. Some appeared visibly shaken.

Power was out in parts of the city, including stoplights, snarling the capital's already notorious traffic.