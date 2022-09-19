Watch: Badminton players flee as ceiling collapses in Taiwan quake

Source: Associated Press

A security camera caught people fleeing as a ceiling on the fifth floor of a sports centre collapsed after a strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday.

One man was injured in the collapse in Taoyuan city, west of Taipei and 210 kilometres north of the epicentre.

The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island's southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area.

Most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicentre, which Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of seven kilometres.

The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for several southern Japanese islands near Taiwan, but later lifted it.

WorldAsiaNatural Disasters

Popular Stories

1

Jason Momoa 'star struck' meeting All Blacks in Auckland

2

Rugby Australia submit complaint over time-wasting call - report

3

Royal family release stunning unseen photo of the Queen ahead of funeral

4

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: What you need to know

5

Legendary referee Nigel Owens backs Raynal's controversial call

Latest Stories

Cambridge High locked down while police search for man with weapon

Court hears secret recording made by former Gloriavale leader

Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend Queen's funeral

Man charged with assault following Auckland CBD 'incidents'

Camilla reflects on Queen's humour in touching tribute video

Related Stories

Bus taking people to quarantine crashes, kills 27 in China

Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years

Powerful typhoon forecast to reach Tokyo on Tuesday

Powerful earthquake causes damage in Taiwan