Watch: Badminton players flee as ceiling collapses in Taiwan quake

A security camera caught people fleeing as a ceiling on the fifth floor of a sports centre collapsed after a strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday.

One man was injured in the collapse in Taoyuan city, west of Taipei and 210 kilometres north of the epicentre.

The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island's southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area.

Most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicentre, which Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of seven kilometres.

The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for several southern Japanese islands near Taiwan, but later lifted it.