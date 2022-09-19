Queen Elizabeth: Prince Andrew honours 'Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty'

Prince Andrew has paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II, saying he will forever treasure “your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew arrive for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew arrive for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Addressing the late monarch as “Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty,” Andrew said “it has been an honour and privilege to serve you.”

Andrew, 62, said “I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite,” adding: “I will miss your insights, advice and humour.”

Andrew, the third of the Queen’s four children, has been relieved of official royal duties and stripped of his honorary military titles over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Last year he reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with a woman who says she was trafficked by Epstein and filed a US lawsuit accusing the prince of sexual assault when she was 17. Andrew denies the allegations.

