Queen Elizabeth II to be farewelled in state funeral tonight

London’s transport authority says it is preparing for around 1 million people to visit the British capital today for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

The funeral starts at 10pm NZT today.

Dignitaries and leaders from around the world including US president Joe Biden and New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern will attend the funeral.

Transport for London chief Andy Byford said today the capital has seen “huge numbers of additional passengers” since the queen died on September 8. But he said demand will “reach a climax” on Monday.

Across the country some 250 extra train services will run, including some overnight trains. Peter Hendy, chairman of Network Rail, said Monday will see the “biggest public transport operation since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

More than 100 Heathrow Airport flights will be cancelled to prevent aircraft noise disturbing the funeral at Westminster Abbey and the Queen’s committal service at Windsor Castle afterward.

The west London airport said 15% of its 1,200 flights due to take off or land on Monday will be disrupted.

