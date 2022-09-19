Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Royals and world leaders have gathered at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday morning (Monday night New Zealand time) to farewell Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles III and Princess Anne follow the coffin of their mother Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London.
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, centre right, and Prince George, centre, arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London.
Britain's King Charles III and Princess Anne attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's Prince Harry and Prince William arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in London
An aerial shot of mourners inside Westminster Hall for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford arrive at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Britain's Prince Charlotte, left, Prince George, background, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, right, arrive by car ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London.
King Charles III reacts as mourners at Westminster Abbey sing God Save the King.
King Charles III joins the Queen's coffin as it leaves Westminster Abbey for her final resting place at St. George's Chapel.
It was a solemn affair in the stately halls of Westminster.
Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, were among those at Westminster Abbey to honour the life and legacy of the Queen.

Her Majesty's state funeral service comes days after hundreds of thousands of mourners braved the elements for hours to pay their respects to the late monarch as her coffin laid in state.

The gallery above includes images from the service and lead up to it.

