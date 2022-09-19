Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Royals and world leaders have gathered at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday morning (Monday night New Zealand time) to farewell Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

It was a solemn affair in the stately halls of Westminster. Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, were among those at Westminster Abbey to honour the life and legacy of the Queen.

Her Majesty's state funeral service comes days after hundreds of thousands of mourners braved the elements for hours to pay their respects to the late monarch as her coffin laid in state.

The gallery above includes images from the service and lead up to it.