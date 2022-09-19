NZ celebrate twin bronze medals at world eventing championships

New Zealand's top equestrians are hailing the end of their medal drought at the world eventing championships after Tim Price won an individual bronze and the team also finished third in Italy.

Tim Price goes clear in the cross country on Falco at the world eventing championships in Italy. (Source: Photosport)

The team's bronze in Pratoni del Vivaro, near Rome, also means New Zealand have secured a team eventing berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Riding Falco, world No.3 ranked equestrian Price went clear in the showjumping phase on Monday to leap from seventh overall after the cross country to place third.

He finished on the same score of 26.2 points as Briton Rosalind Canter but secured bronze courtesy of a faster time on the cross country course.

The team of Price, his wife Jonelle Price, Monica Spencer and Clarke Johnstone, improved one place from fourth on the final day, leapfrogging the faltering British combination.

"It was a really dramatic finish actually, it made for an exciting afternoon," Jonelle Price told RNZ.

"It all happened so fast, nobody really quite knew what was happening but the British No.4 rider (Oliver Townend) went and hit four rails down, which is ultimately what handed us bronze.

"Obviously two clear rounds from Tim and myself helped keep us in the mix a little bit before that, so happy days. Tim obviously snuck into the individual bronze as well, which was fantastic."

New Zealand's twin bronzes are their first medals secured at the four-yearly championships for 12 years.

Andrew Nicholson snared bronze at the 2010 event in Lexington, Kentucky on Nereo, when the team also placed third, but Jonelle Price noted it has been a barren run at subsequent championships in Normandy, France and Tryon, USA.

And New Zealand's eventers have struggled for success at the last five Olympic Games - securing a lone bronze in the teams competition at London 2012.

Tim Price, Clarke Johnstone, Monica Spencer and Jonelle Price at the 2022 World Eventing Championship in Italy. (Source: Photosport)

"We're delighted, it's been a bit of a drought for the Kiwis of late," she said.

"We obviously come from an esteemed heritage, with the golden years probably 20 years ago. It's nice to break that drought, it's good to be back in the mix and I think it bodes really well looking ahead."

Price finished 10th on McClaren while Monica Spencer was 21st on Artist and Clarke Johnstone 51st on Menio Park.

Amanda Pottinger, the daughter of former New Zealand representative Tinks Pottinger, rode as an individual on Just Kidding and placed 35th.

Tim Price was proud of the fight shown by all of the New Zealand riders.

"It is just what we needed. I am super proud of everyone . . . we have all played our part in this," he said, before lauding the talent of his mount, Falco.

"What an amazing little horse he is turning into. It is a great day for New Zealand eventing."

Germany won the team title from the United States.

Briton Yasmin Ingham secured the individual gold, heading off Julia Krajewski of Germany after both went clear in the showjumping while German great Michael Jung squandered his lead by knocking down two rails to finish outside the medals.

